New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nice were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nice by 46.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 5.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Nice has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $200.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.80.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

