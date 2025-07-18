New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

