New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 402.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,798,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $19.47 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PWP shares. Wall Street Zen cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

