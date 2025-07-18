New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Chewy worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 225.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,940.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,102,436. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Trading Up 0.2%

Chewy stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

