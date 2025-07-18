New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of LYV stock opened at $150.94 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.