New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Read Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.