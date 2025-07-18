New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.