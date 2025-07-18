New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in Entergy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $227,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

