New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Belden worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Belden by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.