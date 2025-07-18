New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 982,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:MSGE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.