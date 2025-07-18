New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

