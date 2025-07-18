New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDGL. UBS Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $348.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of -1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.25. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.63 and a 1 year high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.54% and a negative net margin of 123.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

