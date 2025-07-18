New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Commercial Metals worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 460.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $52.59 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 232.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.