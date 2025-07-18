New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $94.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $1,059,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.