New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4,557.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,981,000 after buying an additional 1,276,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after purchasing an additional 907,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,652,000 after acquiring an additional 611,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $183.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $30,971,107.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,684 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,827.88. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.