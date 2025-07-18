New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Alcoa worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 500,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 218,224 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

AA stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.25. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

