New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after buying an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Shares of CROX opened at $106.63 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $151.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

