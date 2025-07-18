New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after purchasing an additional 562,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,197,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

