New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,425 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Perrigo worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

