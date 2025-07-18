New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 15,689 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of ExlService worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $42.49 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

