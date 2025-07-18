New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Sportradar Group worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sportradar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

