New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Waystar worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 84.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Waystar during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,785,479.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 764,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,235,652.06. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $390,214.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,742,791.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,684,024 shares of company stock worth $325,377,374. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.82. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

