New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

View Our Latest Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.