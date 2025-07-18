New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

