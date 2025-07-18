New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,973 shares of company stock worth $5,541,946 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

