New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,900 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.63.

TDY stock opened at $558.96 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.58 and a 12 month high of $559.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

