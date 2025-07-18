New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Corpay worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corpay alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 648.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.07.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $335.56 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.06 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.79.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.