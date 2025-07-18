New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,200 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 869.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,826,000 after buying an additional 2,313,047 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kellanova by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,100 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 813,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3%

K stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Read Our Latest Report on K

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,784,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,735,082.08. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,466,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.