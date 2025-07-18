New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 38,224 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

