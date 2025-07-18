New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $713.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $708.41 and its 200 day moving average is $640.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.