New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,474 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sony were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sony by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Sony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

