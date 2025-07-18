Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crown by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 588.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Crown Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $106.36 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.