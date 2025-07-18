Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 157.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $134.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 481.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.77. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.23.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $93,820.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,274.85. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $1,992,402.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 337,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,422,535.04. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,391 shares of company stock worth $11,869,925 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Profile



Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

