Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Olin by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.52. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays cut their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

