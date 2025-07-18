Nova R Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,765,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,358,960,000 after buying an additional 378,095 shares in the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $11,334,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.