NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

