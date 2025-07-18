NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.