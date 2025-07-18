Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

