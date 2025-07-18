Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Popular by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Popular Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $114.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

