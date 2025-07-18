PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in PVH by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 209,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $113.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

