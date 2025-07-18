Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

