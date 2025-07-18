Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -275.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

