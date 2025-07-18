Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Melius started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

