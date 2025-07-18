Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 7.6%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Rocket Lab has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 530,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,900. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $17,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 2,186.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 338,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 52.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 132.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

