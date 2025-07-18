Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Ryanair worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $58.04 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

