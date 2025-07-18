Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Ryanair worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $58.04 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.