SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $268,287,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 27,449.9% during the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,016,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares in the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,786,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $232.86 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

