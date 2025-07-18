SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $41,595,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402,881 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.3%

SoundHound AI stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.59. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SOUN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,505,544. The trade was a 7.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847 over the last three months. 9.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.