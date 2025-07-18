Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.