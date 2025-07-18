Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.85. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $306.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

