TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $9,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $32.67 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

