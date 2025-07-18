Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 56.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

